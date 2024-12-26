Left Menu

Tragic Act of Self-Immolation Near New Parliament

A man named Jitendra from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, set himself on fire near the New Parliament building and is in critical condition with 95% burns. Initial investigations suggest the act was due to a dispute back home. He is currently receiving treatment in the ICU at RML Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 21:45 IST
A man named Jitendra set himself on fire near the New Parliament building, leaving him in critical condition, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in Jitendra suffering 95% burns. Security personnel swiftly transported him to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, where he remains in the ICU.

Initial investigations suggest that Jitendra's drastic action was prompted by a personal dispute in his hometown of Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. The police continue to probe the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

