Haryana CM Champions Agricultural Progress at Mega Sabji Expo and Unveils AI Chatbot

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the agricultural advancements showcased at the Mega Sabji Expo-2025. He also announced plans for three agriculture excellence centers. Additionally, Saini launched 'Sarathi', an AI-powered chatbot, to enhance public access to government documents, promoting transparency and citizen engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 17:18 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to propel Haryana's agricultural sector forward, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini underscored the importance of the 3-day Mega Sabji Expo-2025 in Karnal. The event provides farmers with a unique platform to engage with cutting-edge agricultural technologies, thereby potentially increasing their income throughout a crop cycle.

During his address, Saini revealed the Haryana government's initiative to establish three new agricultural excellence centers, aimed at reinforcing the state's farming capabilities. 'We are making strides in this effort, with our farmers actively participating,' Saini stated, highlighting the collaborative drive behind this decision.

On a technological frontier, the Chief Minister also introduced 'Sarathi', an innovative AI-powered chatbot designed by HARTRON. This tool, integrated into the Chief Secretary's office website, seeks to revolutionize how citizens interact with government data, offering user-friendly access to over 17,820 official documents. The chatbot ensures accuracy by relying solely on validated documents while providing direct access to original sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

