Clashes at the Border: Pakistani Forces vs. Insurgents
Pakistani security forces engaged in three separate shootouts with insurgents near the Afghan border, resulting in the death of 13 militants. The confrontations occurred in the volatile North and South Waziristan districts as well as in Bannu, all part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a series of intense clashes, Pakistani security forces confronted insurgents along the northwest border shared with Afghanistan, resulting in the deaths of 13 militants, according to the military.
The operations, carried out in North and South Waziristan, two districts within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, saw 11 insurgents killed in two separate raids. Further conflict in Bannu led to the deaths of an additional two militants.
Remarkably, an army major, Mohammad Awais, lost his life during the North Waziristan skirmish. This area, previously a bastion for the Pakistani Taliban, has seen increased militant activity following the Afghan Taliban's rise to power in 2021, which fortifies their Pakistani counterparts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Qaumi Watan Party Leader Criticizes Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Security Lapse
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister Urges Peace Talks with Afghan Taliban
Crackdown on Terror Finance: Pakistan's Bold Move in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Polio worker kidnapped in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Addresses Sectarian Violence with Bunker Dismantling Initiative