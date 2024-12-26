Clashes at the Border: Pakistani Forces vs. Insurgents

In a series of intense clashes, Pakistani security forces confronted insurgents along the northwest border shared with Afghanistan, resulting in the deaths of 13 militants, according to the military.

The operations, carried out in North and South Waziristan, two districts within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, saw 11 insurgents killed in two separate raids. Further conflict in Bannu led to the deaths of an additional two militants.

Remarkably, an army major, Mohammad Awais, lost his life during the North Waziristan skirmish. This area, previously a bastion for the Pakistani Taliban, has seen increased militant activity following the Afghan Taliban's rise to power in 2021, which fortifies their Pakistani counterparts.

