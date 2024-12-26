Left Menu

Clashes at the Border: Pakistani Forces vs. Insurgents

Pakistani security forces engaged in three separate shootouts with insurgents near the Afghan border, resulting in the death of 13 militants. The confrontations occurred in the volatile North and South Waziristan districts as well as in Bannu, all part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:01 IST
Clashes at the Border: Pakistani Forces vs. Insurgents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a series of intense clashes, Pakistani security forces confronted insurgents along the northwest border shared with Afghanistan, resulting in the deaths of 13 militants, according to the military.

The operations, carried out in North and South Waziristan, two districts within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, saw 11 insurgents killed in two separate raids. Further conflict in Bannu led to the deaths of an additional two militants.

Remarkably, an army major, Mohammad Awais, lost his life during the North Waziristan skirmish. This area, previously a bastion for the Pakistani Taliban, has seen increased militant activity following the Afghan Taliban's rise to power in 2021, which fortifies their Pakistani counterparts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024