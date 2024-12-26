Deadly Clashes: Pakistani Forces Tackle Insurgents
Pakistani security forces engaged in three intense confrontations with insurgents in the northwestern region bordering Afghanistan, resulting in the deaths of 13 militants. The military confirmed two significant raids in the North and South Waziristan districts, and another in Bannu, claiming an army major's life in the process.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a series of confrontations along the volatile northwestern border with Afghanistan, Pakistani security forces clashed with insurgents, leaving 13 militants dead, according to the country's military.
The operations unfolded in separate raids across North and South Waziristan districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where 11 militants were neutralized. In a separate incident in Bannu, two additional insurgents were killed.
Tragically, an army major, Mohammad Awais, lost his life in a shootout in North Waziristan, underscoring the heightened insurgent activity that has escalated since the Afghan Taliban's ascendancy in 2021.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Naxalite Encounter: Seven Militants Killed in Chhattisgarh Operation
Delhi Meitei Group Calls for Action Against Kuki Militants in Manipur
Crackdown on Terror: 341 Militants Eliminated in Major Operations Across Pakistan
Unprecedented Crackdown: Palestinian Security Forces Target Militants in Jenin
Tensions Flare in Jenin: Deadly Clashes Between Palestinian Forces and Militants