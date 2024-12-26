Deadly Clashes: Pakistani Forces Tackle Insurgents

In a series of confrontations along the volatile northwestern border with Afghanistan, Pakistani security forces clashed with insurgents, leaving 13 militants dead, according to the country's military.

The operations unfolded in separate raids across North and South Waziristan districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where 11 militants were neutralized. In a separate incident in Bannu, two additional insurgents were killed.

Tragically, an army major, Mohammad Awais, lost his life in a shootout in North Waziristan, underscoring the heightened insurgent activity that has escalated since the Afghan Taliban's ascendancy in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)