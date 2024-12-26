Left Menu

Journalists in Crossfire: Airstrike Controversy in Gaza

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza killed five Palestinian journalists, whom Israel claims were Islamic Jihad militants. The incident is part of a broader conflict that's claimed over 45,300 Palestinian lives since October 2023. Both sides blame each other for delays in a ceasefire deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:26 IST
Journalists in Crossfire: Airstrike Controversy in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic episode amid ongoing tensions, an Israeli airstrike reportedly claimed the lives of five Palestinian journalists in Gaza. While Gaza authorities lament the death of media personnel, Israel maintains that the deceased were Islamic Jihad militants disguised as journalists.

The Palestinian Journalists Union condemned the attack, asserting the victims were legitimate journalists from Al-Quds Today channel. This incident is embedded within a larger conflict, marked by over 45,300 Palestinian casualties since the current wave of hostilities began in October 2023.

Despite some apparent progress, gridlock persists in ceasefire talks. Accusations fly between Hamas and the Israeli government, each side claiming the other is obstructing peace negotiations, leaving the region in turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024