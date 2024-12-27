Left Menu

Moldova's Path to EU: Defence Strategy Sparks Political Debate

Moldova's Parliament approved a 10-year defence strategy aimed at increasing defence spending to join the EU by 2030. While pro-Western lawmakers support the move, the pro-Russian opposition criticizes it. Moldova, bordered by Ukraine and Romania, struggles with neutrality amid tensions from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 02:26 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 02:26 IST
The Parliament of Moldova has adopted a defence strategy spanning the next decade, aligning with its ambition to join the European Union by 2030. The pro-Western majority navigated tensions with the pro-Russian opposition, who derided the initiative as ineffective against major powers.

The strategy, brought forward by Defence Minister Anatolie Nosatii, outlines an increase in defence expenditure to reach 1% of the GDP by 2030. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Moldova's defence budget is already on an upward trend, climbing to 0.39% of GDP in 2022 and further to 0.55% in 2023.

Possessing a neutral stance enshrined in its constitution, Moldova focuses on bolstering international partnerships to strengthen national defence. The document underscores the potential spread of the Ukraine conflict, especially around Odesa near Moldova's border, raising concerns over national security amidst geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

