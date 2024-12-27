Russia is evaluating an array of potential actions concerning nuclear testing, as reported by the Kommersant newspaper. This development underscores the intricate global dynamics at play.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov emphasized the challenging international landscape, attributing significant tension to current U.S. policies. He described these strategies as overtly antagonistic toward Russia.

Ryabkov's remarks reflect the broader geopolitical ambience, with Russia navigating complex relationships and considering significant steps in response to perceived threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)