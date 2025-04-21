Left Menu

Tragedy in Delhi: Mustafabad Building Collapse Probe Initiated

A four-storey building collapsed in Mustafabad, Delhi, claiming 11 lives and injuring as many. Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has called for a magisterial inquiry into the incident. Rescue operations led by NDRF and DFS saved 22 residents. Unauthorized construction is suspected to be a contributing factor.

Tragedy in Delhi: Mustafabad Building Collapse Probe Initiated
In a tragic incident in Mustafabad, Delhi, a four-storey building collapsed, resulting in the loss of 11 lives and leaving 11 others injured. The Delhi Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, has mandated a thorough magisterial inquiry into the catastrophe.

The investigation, to be led by the District Magistrate of North East Delhi, will delve into the causes behind the collapse and is expected to identify any lapses or negligent actions. Preliminary assessments suggest unauthorized construction may have played a significant role in the disaster.

Rescue missions spearheaded by the National Disaster Response Force and Delhi Fire Services managed to save 22 individuals from the wreckage. Additionally, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has initiated a separate probe to further examine the issue.

