Sporting Silence: Italy Mourns Pope Francis with Soccer Shutdown
Italy's Serie A postponed Monday's fixtures and other sporting events following the death of Pope Francis. The country's Olympic committee also requested suspension of activities. Pope Francis was an avid soccer fan, and his passing at 88 has led to nationwide tributes in the sports community.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:04 IST
Italy's top soccer league, Serie A, postponed all Monday fixtures after Pope Francis passed away at 88. The matches will now occur on Wednesday.
The Italian Olympic committee called for a halt in all sporting activities. Pope Francis was a keen soccer follower, and this pause marks a tribute to his legacy.
As per Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie A, all Serie A and Primavera 1 games are rescheduled for Wednesday at 1630 GMT. The Coppa Italia semi-final second leg between Inter Milan and AC Milan remains at 1900 GMT.
