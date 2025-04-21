Left Menu

Sporting Silence: Italy Mourns Pope Francis with Soccer Shutdown

Italy's Serie A postponed Monday's fixtures and other sporting events following the death of Pope Francis. The country's Olympic committee also requested suspension of activities. Pope Francis was an avid soccer fan, and his passing at 88 has led to nationwide tributes in the sports community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:04 IST
Sporting Silence: Italy Mourns Pope Francis with Soccer Shutdown
Pope Francis

Italy's top soccer league, Serie A, postponed all Monday fixtures after Pope Francis passed away at 88. The matches will now occur on Wednesday.

The Italian Olympic committee called for a halt in all sporting activities. Pope Francis was a keen soccer follower, and this pause marks a tribute to his legacy.

As per Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie A, all Serie A and Primavera 1 games are rescheduled for Wednesday at 1630 GMT. The Coppa Italia semi-final second leg between Inter Milan and AC Milan remains at 1900 GMT.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025