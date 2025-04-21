Sporting Silence: Italy Mourns Pope Francis with Soccer Shutdown

Italy's top soccer league, Serie A, postponed all Monday fixtures after Pope Francis passed away at 88. The matches will now occur on Wednesday.

The Italian Olympic committee called for a halt in all sporting activities. Pope Francis was a keen soccer follower, and this pause marks a tribute to his legacy.

As per Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie A, all Serie A and Primavera 1 games are rescheduled for Wednesday at 1630 GMT. The Coppa Italia semi-final second leg between Inter Milan and AC Milan remains at 1900 GMT.

(With inputs from agencies.)