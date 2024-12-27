Left Menu

Maharashtra Sarpanch's SUV Attacked in Daring Assault

In Maharashtra's Dharashiv district, four individuals allegedly attacked a sarpanch's SUV, breaking its windshield and throwing a petrol-filled condom inside. Sarpanch Namdeo Nikam and another person were injured. Police have registered a case of attempted culpable homicide against the unidentified attackers, and a probe is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 12:06 IST
In a dramatic incident in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district, four individuals allegedly targeted the vehicle of a local sarpanch, Namdeo Nikam. The group reportedly shattered the SUV's windshield and hurled a petrol-filled condom inside, leading to injuries for Nikam and another passenger.

The attack occurred around 10 pm on Thursday as Nikam was traveling from Barul to Mesai Jawalga. Eyewitnesses reported that the assailants, riding on two motorcycles, first threw eggs at the vehicle before using a cement block to smash the windshield. They then proceeded to splash petrol onto the vehicle, rendering it a potential fire hazard.

Police have filed a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 110 for attempted culpable homicide. The investigation is ongoing. This incident follows the high-profile abduction and murder of Santosh Deshmukh, another local sarpanch, which has sparked significant political controversy and calls for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

