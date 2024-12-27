Left Menu

China Extends Driver Age Limits to Combat Workforce Challenges

China is extending the age limit for drivers of medium-sized and large vehicles to address workforce shortages due to an aging population. The new policy will allow drivers to apply for licenses up to age 63, with possible extensions, supporting stability in the transportation sector amid demographic changes.

Beijing | Updated: 27-12-2024 13:55 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China is set to extend the age limits for drivers of medium-sized and large buses and trucks, addressing the challenges posed by an aging population and a shrinking labor pool. The broader initiative aims to maintain stability in the transportation sector by retaining older workers as the nation plans for increased use of autonomous vehicles.

Previously, Beijing had reduced the retirement age for male bus drivers to 55, citing health and safety concerns. However, with a declining workforce, China is reversing this decision, now allowing workers to remain employed longer.

The Public Security Ministry announced that from next year, the license application age will increase from 60 to 63, with possible extensions for those who pass specific medical exams. These measures align with recently passed legislation to incrementally raise the retirement age, reflecting trends seen in countries like Japan and South Korea.

