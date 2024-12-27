Left Menu

Religious Tensions Erupt in Meghalaya: Social Media Post Spurs Outrage

A man named Akash Sagar is under investigation by Meghalaya Police for allegedly inciting religious discord by entering Mawlynnong village Church and shouting 'Jai Shri Ram'. The state's Chief Minister condemned the act, emphasizing the importance of maintaining communal harmony. Legal proceedings against the accused are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 27-12-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 14:21 IST
Religious Tensions Erupt in Meghalaya: Social Media Post Spurs Outrage
  • Country:
  • India

A man is being pursued by Meghalaya Police for allegedly disturbing religious sentiments after he trespassed into a church and shouted religious slogans, which sparked widespread outrage.

Authorities, including Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, have strongly condemned the act, labeling it a deliberate attempt to disrupt peace and harmony among communities. Legal measures have been initiated to address the incident.

Local police have mobilized efforts to apprehend the suspect, Akash Sagar, following complaints from social activists and religious organizations urging strict action to prevent such incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024