Religious Tensions Erupt in Meghalaya: Social Media Post Spurs Outrage

A man is being pursued by Meghalaya Police for allegedly disturbing religious sentiments after he trespassed into a church and shouted religious slogans, which sparked widespread outrage.

Authorities, including Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, have strongly condemned the act, labeling it a deliberate attempt to disrupt peace and harmony among communities. Legal measures have been initiated to address the incident.

Local police have mobilized efforts to apprehend the suspect, Akash Sagar, following complaints from social activists and religious organizations urging strict action to prevent such incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)