Religious Tensions Erupt in Meghalaya: Social Media Post Spurs Outrage
A man named Akash Sagar is under investigation by Meghalaya Police for allegedly inciting religious discord by entering Mawlynnong village Church and shouting 'Jai Shri Ram'. The state's Chief Minister condemned the act, emphasizing the importance of maintaining communal harmony. Legal proceedings against the accused are underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 27-12-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 14:21 IST
- Country:
- India
A man is being pursued by Meghalaya Police for allegedly disturbing religious sentiments after he trespassed into a church and shouted religious slogans, which sparked widespread outrage.
Authorities, including Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, have strongly condemned the act, labeling it a deliberate attempt to disrupt peace and harmony among communities. Legal measures have been initiated to address the incident.
Local police have mobilized efforts to apprehend the suspect, Akash Sagar, following complaints from social activists and religious organizations urging strict action to prevent such incidents in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement