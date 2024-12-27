Tensions Rise as China's Coast Guard Patrols Scarborough Shoal

China's coast guard intensified its presence around the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea on Friday, claiming to protect China's territorial rights, according to a report by state television CCTV.

Since December, the coast guard has been ramping up law enforcement patrols, aiming to assert its territorial waters around the contested shoal.

The Philippine embassy in Beijing has not issued any response to information requests about the increased patrol activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)