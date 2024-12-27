Left Menu

Tensions Rise as China's Coast Guard Patrols Scarborough Shoal

China's coast guard has increased patrols around Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea to affirm territorial claims. The heightened enforcement measures have been ongoing since December. The Philippine embassy in Beijing has yet to comment on the situation.

China's coast guard intensified its presence around the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea on Friday, claiming to protect China's territorial rights, according to a report by state television CCTV.

Since December, the coast guard has been ramping up law enforcement patrols, aiming to assert its territorial waters around the contested shoal.

The Philippine embassy in Beijing has not issued any response to information requests about the increased patrol activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

