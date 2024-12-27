Left Menu

Kenya's Troubling Trend: Abductions of Government Critics

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights has expressed alarm over rising abductions of government critics, with 82 cases reported since June. The disappearance of four social media users who shared satirical images of President Ruto has intensified concerns, prompting rights groups and international envoys to demand accountability from Kenyan authorities.

  • Country:
  • Kenya

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights has sounded the alarm over a spike in abductions targeting government critics. Over the weekend, four individuals were reported missing, bringing the abduction count to 82 since anti-government protests began in June.

These disappearances include four social media users who vanished after sharing AI-generated images of President William Ruto, considered offensive by government supporters. The commission warned of a return to the "dark days" reminiscent of the Moi administration's treatment of opposition voices.

Despite claims from rights groups implicating the police, the authorities have denied involvement and pledged to investigate. International outrage continues, as evidenced by recent concerns raised by nine European envoys following the abduction and deportation of four registered Turkish asylum seekers from Kenya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

