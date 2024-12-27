Arjun Kandhari: A Beacon of Hope in Khar Danda
Shivsena Youth leader Arjun Kandhari, backed by local figures and Shivsena leadership, has installed the first electronic water pump in Khar Danda, addressing long-standing water issues. His efforts mark the beginning of improvements for the area, highlighting his commitment to community service and leadership.
In a significant development for Khar Danda residents, Shivsena Youth leader Arjun Kandhari has been instrumental in installing the area's first electronic water pump, addressing their persistent water issues.
This initiative is part of Kandhari's larger commitment to community service, supported by key Shivsena figures, including Shakha Pramukh Nirmala Patil and the guidance of Honourable Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.
As Kandhari spearheads efforts in Khar Danda, this electronic pump symbolizes a broader movement towards sustainable development and serves as an inspiration for youth leadership-driven change.
