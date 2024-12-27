Delhi Court Grants Manoj Arora Permission to Travel Abroad

Manoj Arora, a close aide of businessman Robert Vadra, has been granted permission by a Delhi court to travel abroad despite ongoing investigations in a money laundering case. The court allowed Arora to travel to Thailand from December 29, 2024, to January 5, 2025, indicating he is not an accused in the current chargesheets.

Special Judge Neelofer Abida Perveen observed that the matter has been delayed post-cognizance due to awaited extradition of defense consultant Sanjay Bhandari. The court noted that Arora was granted anticipatory bail in 2019 and has not interfered with legal processes, thus emphasizing his right to travel.

The Enforcement Directorate opposed Arora's plea, citing concerns of potential flight risk and ongoing investigations. However, no conclusive evidence has been produced against Arora, who has been accused of being evasive in investigations. Despite this, the court highlighted his right to liberty owing to the lack of formal accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)