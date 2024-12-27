A diplomatic storm is brewing in the Mediterranean after Russian officials accused a Norwegian vessel of failing to assist their sailors from the sinking Ursa Major cargo ship. On Friday, Dmitry Medvedev criticized Norway after the ship sank due to alleged terrorism-related explosions.

The controversy escalated when Spain's Maritime Rescue Service clarified they had responded immediately to Ursa Major's distress call. Bulkship Management AS, which operates the Oslo Carrier 3, countered the allegations, asserting that they complied with Spanish authorities' orders.

Medvedev's accusations are part of a broader complaint of European hostility towards Russia, a sentiment echoed in recent maritime incidents, such as the Finnish investigation into a Russian ship for damaging critical infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)