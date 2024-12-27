Left Menu

Mediterranean Maritime Misconduct: A Diplomatic Storm

The Ursa Major, a Russian cargo ship, sank in the Mediterranean between Spain and Algeria. Russian officials accused a Norwegian-flagged ship of not assisting the distressed sailors, sparking tensions. Norway denies the accusations, claiming proper protocol was followed. International maritime relations are strained amidst other regional incidents.

A diplomatic storm is brewing in the Mediterranean after Russian officials accused a Norwegian vessel of failing to assist their sailors from the sinking Ursa Major cargo ship. On Friday, Dmitry Medvedev criticized Norway after the ship sank due to alleged terrorism-related explosions.

The controversy escalated when Spain's Maritime Rescue Service clarified they had responded immediately to Ursa Major's distress call. Bulkship Management AS, which operates the Oslo Carrier 3, countered the allegations, asserting that they complied with Spanish authorities' orders.

Medvedev's accusations are part of a broader complaint of European hostility towards Russia, a sentiment echoed in recent maritime incidents, such as the Finnish investigation into a Russian ship for damaging critical infrastructure.

