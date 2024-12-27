Left Menu

Tragic Surge: Migrant Deaths Spike on Atlantic Route to Canary Islands

At least 69 people died after a boat capsized off Morocco as migrant deaths on the West Africa–Canary Islands route hit an all-time high in 2024. The makeshift boat, carrying around 80 people, highlights a dangerous trend driven by regional conflict, unemployment, and climate change impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 17:22 IST
A tragic incident occurred when a boat carrying migrants from West Africa to the Canary Islands capsized off the Moroccan coast, resulting in at least 69 deaths. The Malian authorities confirmed the casualties, noting that the makeshift vessel had around 80 people on board, with only 11 survivors. A crisis unit has been established to address the situation.

The Atlantic migration route has seen an unprecedented increase this year, with 41,425 migrants arriving from January to November, surpassing previous records. This route is primarily taken by African migrants aiming to reach mainland Spain, driven by factors such as regional conflicts in the Sahel, unemployment, and climate change impacts on agriculture.

Migrant aid group Walking Borders reported that the Atlantic path is the deadliest worldwide, with 9,757 migrant deaths recorded in 2024. The high death toll is partially attributed to insufficient rescue efforts and the criminalization of migrants, as authorities prioritize immigration control over humanitarian needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

