U.S. Approves $200M F-404 Engine Fan Sale to Spain

The U.S. State Department has paved the way for a $200 million deal, approving the possible sale of F-404 engine fans to Spain. According to a statement released by the Pentagon on Monday, these engine fans will be sourced from the U.S. Navy's existing stockpile.

This decision marks a significant move in international military sales, emphasizing the cooperation between the United States and Spain in defense technology and equipment.

The sale of the F-404 engine fans, integral components in numerous military aircraft, underscores strategic alliances and the trust between allied nations to enhance military capabilities, strengthening bilateral relations.