Left Menu

U.S. Approves $200M F-404 Engine Fan Sale to Spain

The U.S. State Department has given the green light for a possible $200 million sale of F-404 engine fans to Spain, sourced from the U.S. Navy's stockpile. This sale has been confirmed by a statement from the Pentagon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 03:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 03:54 IST
U.S. Approves $200M F-404 Engine Fan Sale to Spain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. State Department has paved the way for a $200 million deal, approving the possible sale of F-404 engine fans to Spain. According to a statement released by the Pentagon on Monday, these engine fans will be sourced from the U.S. Navy's existing stockpile.

This decision marks a significant move in international military sales, emphasizing the cooperation between the United States and Spain in defense technology and equipment.

The sale of the F-404 engine fans, integral components in numerous military aircraft, underscores strategic alliances and the trust between allied nations to enhance military capabilities, strengthening bilateral relations.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025