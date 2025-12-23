U.S. Approves $200M F-404 Engine Fan Sale to Spain
The U.S. State Department has given the green light for a possible $200 million sale of F-404 engine fans to Spain, sourced from the U.S. Navy's stockpile. This sale has been confirmed by a statement from the Pentagon.
This decision marks a significant move in international military sales, emphasizing the cooperation between the United States and Spain in defense technology and equipment.
The sale of the F-404 engine fans, integral components in numerous military aircraft, underscores strategic alliances and the trust between allied nations to enhance military capabilities, strengthening bilateral relations.
