Controversy at ICAR: Recruitment Process Under Scrutiny

A member of ICAR's Governing Body has urged Prime Minister Modi to halt recruitment for research management positions, alleging transparency issues and procedural irregularities. Concerns include modified recruitment rules without approval and a sudden director transfer. A call for a judicial or CBI probe was made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 19:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A member of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Governing Body has called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in suspending ongoing recruitment for research management positions, due to alleged transparency issues and procedural flaws.

Venugopal Badaravada has questioned the abrupt transfer of Srinivasa Rao from ICAR-NAARM to ICAR-IARI, requesting the move be annulled. He claims recruitment policies were altered without the Governing Body's consent, and the Agriculture Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) did not challenge the changes.

Badaravada urges a pause on current research management position interviews and advocates for a probe by a Supreme Court judge or CBI into the recruitment process of the past five years. He warns that the integrity of institutions like ICAR is crucial for India's agricultural future, emphasizing the risk of corruption affecting national objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

