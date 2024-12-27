Controversy at ICAR: Recruitment Process Under Scrutiny

A member of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Governing Body has called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in suspending ongoing recruitment for research management positions, due to alleged transparency issues and procedural flaws.

Venugopal Badaravada has questioned the abrupt transfer of Srinivasa Rao from ICAR-NAARM to ICAR-IARI, requesting the move be annulled. He claims recruitment policies were altered without the Governing Body's consent, and the Agriculture Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) did not challenge the changes.

Badaravada urges a pause on current research management position interviews and advocates for a probe by a Supreme Court judge or CBI into the recruitment process of the past five years. He warns that the integrity of institutions like ICAR is crucial for India's agricultural future, emphasizing the risk of corruption affecting national objectives.

