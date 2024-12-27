Left Menu

Man Indicted in NYC Subway Murder Case Amid Safety Concerns

Sebastian Zapeta has been indicted on charges related to a horrific subway incident in Brooklyn, New York. Accused of setting a woman on fire, Zapeta, an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, faces state charges. The incident raises renewed concerns about safety in New York City's transit system.

Man Indicted in NYC Subway Murder Case Amid Safety Concerns

A man accused of murdering a woman by setting her on fire inside a New York City subway train has been formally indicted, a prosecutor announced on Friday.

Sebastian Zapeta was arrested earlier after being captured in surveillance footage. Despite identifying himself in the videos, he claimed no recollection of the event.

The gruesome incident, which occurred on a stationary F train in Brooklyn, has reignited fears over safety in one of the world's largest mass transit systems.

