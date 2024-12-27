Interstate Gang Busted in Multi-Crore Bank Heist

Eight members of an interstate gang involved in a bank heist in Surat, Gujarat, were apprehended this week, according to police reports. The gang allegedly stole cash and jewellery worth Rs 1.05 crore. Main suspect Suraj Luhar remains at large.

The apprehended individuals were tracked down from various locations including Surat, Delhi, Punjab, and Bihar. Among those captured were Dipak Mahto, Yash Mahatma, Barkhukumar Bind, and others. Law enforcement managed to recover Rs 53.58 lakh in valuables from the suspects.

The gang executed their plan on December 16 by breaching a wall into a Union Bank of India branch in Mangrol taluka. They meticulously executed a recce of the bank area over 20 days before the heist. After the robbery, they gathered at a godown in Delhi to split the loot and went separately to different destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)