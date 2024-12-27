Manmohan Singh: Architect of Tamil Nadu's Infrastructure Boost

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh played a pivotal role in improving infrastructure facilities in Tamil Nadu, as appreciated by Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday.

Stalin highlighted Singh's contributions, including the Maduravoyal expressway, road infrastructure advancements, and the introduction of Metro Rail to the state.

During Singh's leadership, Tamil earned classical language status, backed by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi; other projects like the desalination project also flourished. Singh, who passed away at 92, is remembered for his impactful tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)