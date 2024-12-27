Left Menu

Manmohan Singh: Architect of Tamil Nadu's Infrastructure Boost

Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister, significantly advanced infrastructure in Tamil Nadu, introducing projects like Metro Rail and Maduravoyal expressway. His tenure was marked by progress and new developments, such as Tamil's recognition as a classical language. Singh passed away at 92, leaving a profound legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newdelhi/Chennai | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 22:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh played a pivotal role in improving infrastructure facilities in Tamil Nadu, as appreciated by Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday.

Stalin highlighted Singh's contributions, including the Maduravoyal expressway, road infrastructure advancements, and the introduction of Metro Rail to the state.

During Singh's leadership, Tamil earned classical language status, backed by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi; other projects like the desalination project also flourished. Singh, who passed away at 92, is remembered for his impactful tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

