U.S. Condemns Hong Kong's Intimidation Tactics and China's Sanctions
The U.S. State Department criticized Hong Kong for offering bounties on pro-democracy campaigners and revoking passports, describing these as intimidation tactics. It also condemned China's actions against Canadian institutions linked to Uyghur and Tibetan human rights issues, following China's national security legislation in Hong Kong.
The U.S. State Department denounced Hong Kong's recent actions, accusing them of using intimidation methods by placing bounties on six pro-democracy campaigners and revoking passports of seven others, including some based in the U.S.
In addition, China was condemned by the U.S. for measures against Canadian entities and individuals involved in Uyghur and Tibetan human rights initiatives, countering Canada's previous sanctions on Chinese individuals for rights violations.
China defends its approach as necessary for national security, alleging hypocrisy in U.S. criticism. However, these moves heighten concerns about human rights and the broader implications of China's national security legislation in Hong Kong.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Court Convicts Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Lawmaker for Rioting
Hong Kong's Pro-Democracy Crackdown Intensifies: Bounties and Passport Revocations
Hong Kong's New Bounties Intensify National Security Clampdown
UPDATE 5-Hong Kong offers bounties for six more democrats in security squeeze
UPDATE 4-Hong Kong offers bounties for six more democrats in security squeeze