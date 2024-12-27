Left Menu

U.S. Condemns Hong Kong's Intimidation Tactics and China's Sanctions

The U.S. State Department criticized Hong Kong for offering bounties on pro-democracy campaigners and revoking passports, describing these as intimidation tactics. It also condemned China's actions against Canadian institutions linked to Uyghur and Tibetan human rights issues, following China's national security legislation in Hong Kong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 22:44 IST
U.S. Condemns Hong Kong's Intimidation Tactics and China's Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. State Department denounced Hong Kong's recent actions, accusing them of using intimidation methods by placing bounties on six pro-democracy campaigners and revoking passports of seven others, including some based in the U.S.

In addition, China was condemned by the U.S. for measures against Canadian entities and individuals involved in Uyghur and Tibetan human rights initiatives, countering Canada's previous sanctions on Chinese individuals for rights violations.

China defends its approach as necessary for national security, alleging hypocrisy in U.S. criticism. However, these moves heighten concerns about human rights and the broader implications of China's national security legislation in Hong Kong.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024