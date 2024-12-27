U.S. Condemns Hong Kong's Intimidation Tactics and China's Sanctions

The U.S. State Department denounced Hong Kong's recent actions, accusing them of using intimidation methods by placing bounties on six pro-democracy campaigners and revoking passports of seven others, including some based in the U.S.

In addition, China was condemned by the U.S. for measures against Canadian entities and individuals involved in Uyghur and Tibetan human rights initiatives, countering Canada's previous sanctions on Chinese individuals for rights violations.

China defends its approach as necessary for national security, alleging hypocrisy in U.S. criticism. However, these moves heighten concerns about human rights and the broader implications of China's national security legislation in Hong Kong.

(With inputs from agencies.)