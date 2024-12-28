Left Menu

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Two police head constables from Gandhi Gunj station were suspended after failing to file a missing complaint for Sachin Panchal, a contractor who died by suicide in Bidar. A suicide note blamed eight people, including a former councillor. The incident prompted a call for an inquiry by a Karnataka minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bidar | Updated: 28-12-2024 09:29 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 09:29 IST
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two head constables stationed at Gandhi Gunj police station have been suspended following the tragic suicide of a contractor. The case, which has rocked the local community, saw the 26-year-old end his life by stepping in front of a train in Bidar.

The suspensions come after Rajesh Chelva and Shamala failed to register a missing complaint when approached by the victim's family. Instead, the officers redirected the family, citing jurisdictional issues, according to reports from senior police sources.

Sachin Panchal from Tungadakatti in Bhalki Taluk left a note accusing former councillor Raju Kapanur and others, prompting Karnataka Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge to seek a thorough investigation to uncover the truth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Metaverse Payments: Blockchain, NFTs, and Challenges in Virtual Economies

Global Inflation Spillovers: How Major Economies Shape Worldwide Price Dynamics

Revealing Pollution Hotspots: How Taxi Sensors Uncover Urban Air Quality Disparities

The ECB’s Strategy for Managing Inflation Amid Unprecedented Economic Disruptions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024