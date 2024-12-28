Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar
Two police head constables from Gandhi Gunj station were suspended after failing to file a missing complaint for Sachin Panchal, a contractor who died by suicide in Bidar. A suicide note blamed eight people, including a former councillor. The incident prompted a call for an inquiry by a Karnataka minister.
- Country:
- India
Two head constables stationed at Gandhi Gunj police station have been suspended following the tragic suicide of a contractor. The case, which has rocked the local community, saw the 26-year-old end his life by stepping in front of a train in Bidar.
The suspensions come after Rajesh Chelva and Shamala failed to register a missing complaint when approached by the victim's family. Instead, the officers redirected the family, citing jurisdictional issues, according to reports from senior police sources.
Sachin Panchal from Tungadakatti in Bhalki Taluk left a note accusing former councillor Raju Kapanur and others, prompting Karnataka Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge to seek a thorough investigation to uncover the truth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
