Tragic Loss: Investigating Two Suicides in Villages

Two women have been found dead in separate suicide incidents, prompting an investigation, police said. In Shivpur village, Geeta Devi, 26, was discovered hanging in her room. An argument with her husband earlier that evening preceded her tragic death.

Police have registered a case against Geeta’s mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and brother-in-law following a complaint by her father, alleging dowry harassment. Geeta's husband, Gautam Gaur, works in Jharkhand. Her body has been sent for postmortem, and the investigation is ongoing.

In Jalalipur village, Reena Sharma, 40, was found hanging in a shed near her home. Police are treating it as a suicide and are investigating to determine the reasons behind these incidents.

