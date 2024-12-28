Putin Apologizes for Azerbaijani Plane Disaster Amid Drone Attacks
Russian President Vladimir Putin has apologized to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev for a tragic incident involving an Azerbaijani passenger plane. The plane was mistakenly shot down by Russian air defenses during Ukrainian drone attacks, resulting in at least 38 casualties.
Russian President Vladimir Putin issued an apology on Saturday to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev following a tragic incident involving an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane. The plane had crashed in Kazakhstan after being mistakenly shot down by Russian air defenses amid ongoing Ukrainian drone attacks.
The flight, J2-8243, met its fatal crash near Aktau city after being diverted from southern Russia, where Ukrainian drones had reportedly been active. Reports indicate that the crash resulted in the deaths of at least 38 individuals. Four sources privy to Azerbaijan's preliminary investigation confirmed the plane was shot down by mistake.
The Kremlin's statement noted that the conversation happened at Putin's request, during which he extended condolences to victims' families. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's president highlighted that the aircraft experienced 'external physical and technical interference' over Russian airspace, leading to the disaster.
(With inputs from agencies.)
