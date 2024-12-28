CBI Sting Operation: ED Officer on the Run

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an alleged middleman on Saturday, as part of a widening investigation into a bribery case involving an assistant director from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), according to officials.

During a sting operation on Sunday, the suspect managed to evade authorities before being apprehended. His brother, linked to the scheme, has since been detained by federal agents.

The case centers on a bribe transaction near Chandigarh, connected to a money laundering case. With a sum of Rs 1 crore already recovered, the investigation continues as officials push for additional details.

(With inputs from agencies.)