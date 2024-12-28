CBI Sting Operation: ED Officer on the Run
A middleman was arrested by the CBI in a bribery case involving an ED assistant director. The officer managed to evade capture and remains elusive. The CBI arrested the officer's brother, who is allegedly involved in the case. Authorities continue to search for the fleeing officer.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an alleged middleman on Saturday, as part of a widening investigation into a bribery case involving an assistant director from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), according to officials.
During a sting operation on Sunday, the suspect managed to evade authorities before being apprehended. His brother, linked to the scheme, has since been detained by federal agents.
The case centers on a bribe transaction near Chandigarh, connected to a money laundering case. With a sum of Rs 1 crore already recovered, the investigation continues as officials push for additional details.
