Court Rebukes Jail Authorities Over Treatment of Agustawestland Middleman

A Delhi court has criticized Tihar Jail authorities for allegedly compromising the safety of Christian Michel James, involved in the Agustawestland case, by housing him with a notorious inmate. The court also ordered the provision of a table fan for James, highlighting the need for humane treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:53 IST
A Delhi court on Wednesday strongly criticized Tihar Jail authorities for the alleged endangerment of Christian Michel James, an accused middleman in the controversial Agustawestland case. The court pointed out the authorities' negligence in placing James with a high-risk inmate serving multiple misconduct penalties.

Special judge Sanjeev Aggarwal questioned the lack of a table fan for James, drawing parallels to better conditions for exotic animals in zoological parks. The criticism came despite a previous court order demanding such facilities for the British national, who cited security and health risks during custody.

Judge Aggarwal requested a status report from jail authorities and ordered the jail superintendent to personally explain the oversight in April. The court stood firm on ensuring James' safety and comfort, emphasizing his rights under the Indian Constitution, amid ongoing legal proceedings against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

