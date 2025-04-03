Delhi Court Probes Poisoning Claims by Agustawestland Middleman
A Delhi court is inquiring into allegations of poisoning made by Christian Michel James, an accused middleman in the Agustawestland case. The court has requested a report from Tihar Jail authorities regarding these allegations and mandated a medical visit for James due to post-surgical complications.
A Delhi court on Thursday requested a response from Tihar Jail authorities regarding serious allegations posed by Christian Michel James, a British national and accused middleman in the Agustawestland case, who claimed there were attempts to poison him while in custody.
The Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal called for a status report from the Director General (prisons) of Tihar Jail to be filed by April 16, 2025, detailing the actions taken in response to James' allegations.
In addition, James, who was extradited from Dubai in 2018, is scheduled to be taken to AIIMS's orthopedic department on April 7, after he reported pain following his surgery on February 11, 2025.
