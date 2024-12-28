Success Amidst Challenges: Egypt's Suez Canal Expansion

Egypt announced over the weekend that it had successfully trialed a new 10 km section at the southern end of the Suez Canal, a vital trade route that has recently experienced a dramatic drop in revenue. The Suez Canal Authority confirmed the new extension could potentially enhance the canal's daily capacity by 6 to 8 ships.

The financial setback comes after Yemen's Houthi militants started targeting vessels in the Red Sea in late 2023, citing support for Palestinian militants in Gaza. Egypt's President, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, highlighted the severe financial implications, noting a $7 billion revenue loss in 2024, which equates to more than a 60% decline from the prior year.

The newly expanded section adds 10 km to the canal's two-way traffic capability, increasing its total two-way length to 82 km. With the overall canal stretching 193 km, this move is part of Egypt's ongoing effort to boost trade efficiency and manage future maritime challenges.

