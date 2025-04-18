Left Menu

Vigraha's Heroic Rescue: Safeguarding Endangered Sea Turtles

The Indian Coast Guard's ship, Vigraha, rescued two endangered Olive Ridley turtles entangled in ghost nets. The annual 'Operation Olivia' effort sees mass nesting along the Odisha coast. The ICG also signed an MoU with Rashtriya Raksha University for enhanced maritime security training.

Updated: 18-04-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 16:39 IST
The Indian Coast Guard ship Vigraha recently played a crucial role in the rescue of two endangered Olive Ridley turtles found ensnared in ghost nets weighing nearly 600 kg. This operation underscores the ICG's dedication to marine biodiversity protection.

Olive Ridley turtles, known for mass nesting in Odisha between February and March, face numerous threats, including ghost nets—abandoned fishing gear that poses a severe hazard to marine life. Each year since 1991, the ICG has been instrumental in 'Operation Olivia', ensuring the safe passage and nesting of these turtles.

This year's operation saw significant success along the Odisha coast, with over 6,100 nests recorded at Rushikulya. In another positive development, the ICG and Rashtriya Raksha University signed an MoU to bolster maritime security training, signaling closer cooperation in safeguarding India's maritime interests.

