CAT Grants Relief to Overage Aspirants in J&K Police Recruitment

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has issued a directive allowing 241 overage candidates to participate in the J&K police sub-inspector selection process, according to lawyer Sheikh Shakeel Ahmad.

The CAT's Jammu bench instructed that the results remain confidential until further notice amidst concerns about recruitment malpractices. Earlier recruitments were annulled due to leaked examination papers, prompting a CBI investigation that named 33 accused individuals.

The tribunal granted this concession in response to claims that delays in the recruitment process led to candidates being unfairly excluded based on age criteria. A prior High Court ruling similarly favored the petitioners.

(With inputs from agencies.)