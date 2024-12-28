Left Menu

CAT Grants Relief to Overage Aspirants in J&K Police Recruitment

The Central Administrative Tribunal has directed the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board to allow 241 overage aspirants to partake in the selection process for police sub-inspectors. Despite involvement concerns, results will remain sealed until further tribunal orders. A previous exam list was canceled due to paper leak allegations.

Updated: 28-12-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 20:42 IST
The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has issued a directive allowing 241 overage candidates to participate in the J&K police sub-inspector selection process, according to lawyer Sheikh Shakeel Ahmad.

The CAT's Jammu bench instructed that the results remain confidential until further notice amidst concerns about recruitment malpractices. Earlier recruitments were annulled due to leaked examination papers, prompting a CBI investigation that named 33 accused individuals.

The tribunal granted this concession in response to claims that delays in the recruitment process led to candidates being unfairly excluded based on age criteria. A prior High Court ruling similarly favored the petitioners.

