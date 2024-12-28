Left Menu

Delhi Police Crack Down on International 'Charas' Syndicate

In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police dismantled a drug syndicate involving 'Malana Cream' hashish. Three individuals, including two Portuguese nationals and one local, were arrested with 3.6 kg of the substance intended for sale at New Year's events in Goa, potentially fetching Rs 2 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 21:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Delhi Police have dismantled a significant drug syndicate, arresting three individuals, including two Portuguese nationals, in connection with the possession and planned distribution of 3.6 kg of 'Malana Cream' charas.

Officials intercepted a vehicle carrying the luxury hashish from Himachal Pradesh to Delhi and subsequently to Goa, where it was intended for rave parties over the Christmas and New Year period.

Arrests followed with swift police action, as officers detained Joe alias Jelmes Savio Fernandes in Goa, alongside another suspect, Jordan Furtado, both linked to the lucrative international trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

