Delhi Police Crack Down on International 'Charas' Syndicate

Delhi Police have dismantled a significant drug syndicate, arresting three individuals, including two Portuguese nationals, in connection with the possession and planned distribution of 3.6 kg of 'Malana Cream' charas.

Officials intercepted a vehicle carrying the luxury hashish from Himachal Pradesh to Delhi and subsequently to Goa, where it was intended for rave parties over the Christmas and New Year period.

Arrests followed with swift police action, as officers detained Joe alias Jelmes Savio Fernandes in Goa, alongside another suspect, Jordan Furtado, both linked to the lucrative international trade.

