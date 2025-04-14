Left Menu

Maritime Drug Bust: Major Victory in Building a Drug-Free Bharat

Law enforcement seized 300 kg of narcotics worth Rs 1,800 crore near the Gujarat coast. Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the news, praising the collaborative efforts of the Gujarat Police ATS and the Indian Coast Guard. This marks a significant step in India's anti-drug mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 12:01 IST
Maritime Drug Bust: Major Victory in Building a Drug-Free Bharat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, law enforcement agencies have seized 300 kg of narcotics valued at Rs 1,800 crore, near the international maritime border off the Gujarat coast. This impressive operation was highlighted in a statement made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

Taking to the social media platform X, Shah emphasized that the Narendra Modi government is committed to dismantling drug networks. 'In the ceaseless pursuit of building a drug-free Bharat, a monumental feat was achieved,' Shah declared, referencing the successful maritime operation.

The Home Minister praised the joint efforts of the Gujarat Police Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Indian Coast Guard, describing the seizure as a triumph of the government's comprehensive strategy against narcotics. Shah commended the teams for their exemplary performance in this critical mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025