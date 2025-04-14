Maritime Drug Bust: Major Victory in Building a Drug-Free Bharat

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, law enforcement agencies have seized 300 kg of narcotics valued at Rs 1,800 crore, near the international maritime border off the Gujarat coast. This impressive operation was highlighted in a statement made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

Taking to the social media platform X, Shah emphasized that the Narendra Modi government is committed to dismantling drug networks. 'In the ceaseless pursuit of building a drug-free Bharat, a monumental feat was achieved,' Shah declared, referencing the successful maritime operation.

The Home Minister praised the joint efforts of the Gujarat Police Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Indian Coast Guard, describing the seizure as a triumph of the government's comprehensive strategy against narcotics. Shah commended the teams for their exemplary performance in this critical mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)