MLA's Son's Involvement in Ganja Bust Questioned

In a significant development, nine individuals have been apprehended in Kuttanad for possessing ganja, including the son of CPI(M) MLA U Prathibha. The arrests were made under the Thakazhi bridge by the Excise department officials on Saturday.

Following the arrest, all nine were released on bail due to the minimal amount of ganja involved, though the investigation into the case continues. The Excise department confirmed the seizure, emphasizing their commitment to counteracting illegal substances in the area.

Reacting to the incident, MLA Prathibha has publicly refuted claims of her son's wrongdoing, asserting that he was only questioned and no drugs were found on him. The Kayamkulam MLA criticized the media for targeting her family, as shown in a video circulated on social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)