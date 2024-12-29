Tragic Incident: Suicide Bombing Hits Iranian Police

In a tragic turn of events on Saturday, a suicide bomber targeted the head of police intelligence in the southern port city of Bandar Lengeh, Iran. The Iranian state media reported that the bomber was killed during the attack, which also left another police officer injured.

The fatal incident took place in front of a police headquarters in the strategic Gulf port city. The violent attack comes just days before Iran marks the anniversary of two significant suicide bombings that occurred on January 3. These earlier attacks resulted in the deaths of nearly 100 people during a memorial event for Commander Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in Iraq by a U.S. drone strike in 2020.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the previous bombings, raising security concerns as the region approaches the sensitive anniversary. This latest bombing underscores the continuing instability and threat of extremist violence in certain parts of Iran.

