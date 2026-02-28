Heartfelt Tribute: Jallikattu Bull 'Senkuricki Sevalai' Memorial Unveiled

In a heartfelt tribute, the owners of a renowned Jallikattu bull named 'Senkuricki Sevalai' have erected a memorial in Senkuricki village, close to Tiruchirappalli. The tribute comes a year after the bull's passing, which left its owners, brothers Subramani and Rajiv, deeply bereaved.

The memorial to commemorate Sevalai's legacy will be officially inaugurated on March 1. A special pooja, or prayer ceremony, will be held to mark the occasion. The memorial has been embraced by family members and villagers alike, symbolizing the deep emotional connection shared between Jallikattu owners and their bulls.

Subramani reflected on their bond with Sevalai, who was more than just a prized bull. "Sevalai was raised as a part of our family for eight years. Its death last year left an irreplaceable void. The memorial and statue will serve as enduring reminders of its importance," he said, urging other owners to care for their bulls with similar affection.

