Left Menu

Elon Musk and Trump's Support for H-1B Visa Sparks Heated Debate

Elon Musk gained support from President-elect Donald Trump for his stance on the H-1B visa program. Both argue it is vital for attracting skilled foreign workers crucial to the tech industry. Despite opposition, Musk and Trump advocate for the program, emphasizing America's need for top talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-12-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 12:34 IST
Elon Musk and Trump's Support for H-1B Visa Sparks Heated Debate
  • Country:
  • United States

Elon Musk has received unexpected backing from President-elect Donald Trump regarding his defense of the H-1B visa program, essential for bringing skilled foreign workers into the United States. A day after Musk vowed to 'go to war' over the controversial program, Trump voiced his approval, citing personal experience with H-1B visas on his properties, describing the program as 'great.'

The debate over the H-1B visas has intensified, with Musk highlighting their importance to his companies, SpaceX and Tesla. He emphasizes the role of diverse, skilled immigrants in making America strong. This wake-up call for the country's tech sector coincides with Trump's support, aiming to attract global talent amidst immigration policy discussions.

Despite backlash from immigration hardliners, Musk has continued to advocate for the program on social media platform X. Trump's endorsement alongside Musk's persistence signals a potential shift in immigration policy, focusing on merit-based immigration amid ongoing debates ignited by right-wing criticisms of appointed pro-immigration advisers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024