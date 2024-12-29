Elon Musk and Trump's Support for H-1B Visa Sparks Heated Debate

Elon Musk has received unexpected backing from President-elect Donald Trump regarding his defense of the H-1B visa program, essential for bringing skilled foreign workers into the United States. A day after Musk vowed to 'go to war' over the controversial program, Trump voiced his approval, citing personal experience with H-1B visas on his properties, describing the program as 'great.'

The debate over the H-1B visas has intensified, with Musk highlighting their importance to his companies, SpaceX and Tesla. He emphasizes the role of diverse, skilled immigrants in making America strong. This wake-up call for the country's tech sector coincides with Trump's support, aiming to attract global talent amidst immigration policy discussions.

Despite backlash from immigration hardliners, Musk has continued to advocate for the program on social media platform X. Trump's endorsement alongside Musk's persistence signals a potential shift in immigration policy, focusing on merit-based immigration amid ongoing debates ignited by right-wing criticisms of appointed pro-immigration advisers.

(With inputs from agencies.)