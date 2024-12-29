Left Menu

Delhi Police's Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants

The Delhi Police has deported eight Bangladeshi nationals, including Jahangir and his family, who were living in Rangpuri, Delhi. The crackdown, led by Deputy Commissioner Surendra Choudhary, followed orders from the LG Secretariat to identify illegal immigrants. Police verification ensued across various areas, leading to several deportations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 13:01 IST
Delhi Police's Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police successfully deported eight Bangladeshi nationals who were found living illegally in the Rangpuri area of the capital. Jahangir, his wife, and their six children had resided there without official documentation.

Police verification drives targeting unauthorised migrants have led to these discoveries, stated Deputy Commissioner Surendra Choudhary. Jahangir confessed to entering India through non-official routes and was discovered after extensive door-to-door verifications across Rangpuri.

Efforts to combat illegal migration were intensified after the LG Secretariat's orders, prompting a two-month special operation involving document checks and community visits in Delhi's various regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024