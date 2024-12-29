Delhi Police's Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants

The Delhi Police successfully deported eight Bangladeshi nationals who were found living illegally in the Rangpuri area of the capital. Jahangir, his wife, and their six children had resided there without official documentation.

Police verification drives targeting unauthorised migrants have led to these discoveries, stated Deputy Commissioner Surendra Choudhary. Jahangir confessed to entering India through non-official routes and was discovered after extensive door-to-door verifications across Rangpuri.

Efforts to combat illegal migration were intensified after the LG Secretariat's orders, prompting a two-month special operation involving document checks and community visits in Delhi's various regions.

