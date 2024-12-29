Left Menu

South Delhi Crackdown Leads to Deportation of Illegal Immigrants

Seven illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were deported from South Delhi. The police, led by Deputy Commissioner Ankit Chauhan, conducted raids near Arjangarh Metro. After apprehending five women and two men, their Bangladeshi citizenship was confirmed, resulting in their transfer to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 18:02 IST
At least seven illegal immigrants were deported from South Delhi this weekend, as confirmed by the local police on Sunday.

Ankit Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police for the southern district, reported that the arrests comprised seven Bangladeshi nationals, five of whom were women, near the Arjangarh Metro Station in Fatehpur Beri.

Raids targeting slums, labor camps, and unauthorized colonies facilitated the capture of these individuals. Their identities include Mohammad Umor Faruk and Riyaj Miyan, among others. During interrogations, they admitted to illegally crossing the border and residing in Gurgaon's Rajeev Nagar. Subsequent checks of their mobile phones and documents confirmed their Bangladeshi citizenship. Upon completing documentation, they were transferred to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office.

