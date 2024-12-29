Justice Sandhawalia Takes Helm at Himachal Pradesh High Court

Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia was officially sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court during a formal ceremony at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

The ceremony saw Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla administering the oath of office, in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and various dignitaries.

Justice Sandhawalia, expressing a deep connection with Himachal Pradesh, highlighted the state's focus on resolving service and civil matters swiftly. His vast judicial experience is expected to strengthen the justice system in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)