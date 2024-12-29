Tragedy Strikes at Dahej Chemical Plant: Four Workers Dead

Four workers lost their lives after inhaling toxic fumes following a gas leak at a Dahej chemical plant in Gujarat's Bharuch district. According to police reports, the tragic incident occurred on Saturday night.

Despite receiving immediate medical care, the workers could not be saved. Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited has announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 30 lakh for each victim's family. The victims included a company employee and three contractual workers who fell unconscious after the leak.

An investigation is underway as the bodies have been sent for postmortem. The company is working closely with authorities to implement corrective measures and has offered support and educational sponsorship to the deceased employee's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)