Teen Thief Nabbed: Delhi Police Recover Stolen Diamond Haul

A juvenile involved in a significant theft of diamond jewelry in Delhi's Karol Bagh has been apprehended, police confirmed on Sunday. The stolen haul, valued at Rs 16.44 lakh, included sets of diamond necklaces and earrings.

According to police, the theft transpired on December 11 when a staff member was moving a bag with 10 diamond necklace sets between shops. A group, including the young thief on a scooter, created a disturbance, allowing for the theft.

After thorough investigation, the police reviewed extensive CCTV footage from the area, leading to the arrest of the 17-year-old suspect near New Delhi Railway Station on December 20. The diamonds were recovered following the suspect's confession.

