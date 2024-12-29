Honoring Legacy: Proposal to Name Navyug Tunnel After Manmohan Singh

In a poignant proposal, Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has suggested the Navyug Tunnel be renamed in tribute to the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. This move aims to recognize Singh's considerable contributions to the region's development and welfare.

Highlighting Singh's impactful tenure, Abdullah noted that the former Prime Minister laid groundwork for initiatives like cross-Line of Control trade and educational scholarships, benefiting thousands from Jammu and Kashmir. Singh's reserved but effective governance style was praised, as Abdullah shared Singh's substantial, yet often uncredited, efforts for the state.

Abdullah emphasized the necessity of acknowledging Singh's endeavors, underscoring his belief in dialogue and development without publicity. Singh's role in facilitating infrastructure projects, such as the Srinagar-Jammu highway, and stakeholder dialogues were also cited as central to the Chief Minister's renaming proposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)