Clash Over BPSC Exam Sparks Protests in Bihar

On Sunday, police employed water cannons and mild force to disperse protesters demanding the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam held on December 13.

Accompanied by Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishore, the protesters gathered at Gandhi Maidan and aimed to march towards the chief minister's residence, leading police to intervene, according to district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh.

Kishore criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for prioritizing a private visit to Delhi over addressing youth grievances and urged students to adopt a 'relay fast' strategy to minimize health risks during their protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)