Clash Over BPSC Exam Sparks Protests in Bihar
Protesters in Bihar clashed with police over the BPSC exam, demanding its cancellation. Joined by Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishore, they attempted a march to the chief minister's residence, resulting in water cannons and force being used. There are allegations of paper leaks prompting these protests.
On Sunday, police employed water cannons and mild force to disperse protesters demanding the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam held on December 13.
Accompanied by Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishore, the protesters gathered at Gandhi Maidan and aimed to march towards the chief minister's residence, leading police to intervene, according to district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh.
Kishore criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for prioritizing a private visit to Delhi over addressing youth grievances and urged students to adopt a 'relay fast' strategy to minimize health risks during their protests.
