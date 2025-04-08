Stunt Showdown in West Delhi: Police Clash with Daring Bikers
Three men were apprehended after performing dangerous motorcycle stunts in front of a police patrol in Delhi. A video of the incident went viral on social media. Police used CCTV footage and social media to trace and catch the perpetrators after a high-speed chase.
- Country:
- India
In a bold display of recklessness, three men were caught performing perilous motorcycle stunts in front of a police patrol in West Delhi's Mohan Garden area. The incident, which occurred on the night of April 5, was captured on video and quickly spread across social media platforms, raising public concern.
Head Constable Hari Singh, who was on patrol at the time, reported that two bikers sped past him around midnight, with one audaciously executing high-speed stunts. Despite an immediate chase, the motorcyclist managed to evade capture by fleeing towards Janakpuri, according to police sources.
Persistence paid off as law enforcement officials utilized CCTV footage and traced the social media account where the stunt video had been uploaded. This diligent effort led to the identification and subsequent arrest of the three individuals involved in the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- stunts
- Delhi
- motorcycles
- police
- patrol
- social media
- video
- evidence
- arrest
- chase
ALSO READ
Shocking Scandal: Nurse's Ordeal Exposed on Social Media
Bulldozer Demolition Targets Nagpur Violence Accused Amid Social Media Rumors
CPI(M) Sparks Social Media Debate with New Color Scheme
Social Media Post Sparks Arrest Over Alleged Anti-National Content
Tweets, likes, and needles: Study finds social media messaging spurs vaccine intentions