Stunt Showdown in West Delhi: Police Clash with Daring Bikers

In a bold display of recklessness, three men were caught performing perilous motorcycle stunts in front of a police patrol in West Delhi's Mohan Garden area. The incident, which occurred on the night of April 5, was captured on video and quickly spread across social media platforms, raising public concern.

Head Constable Hari Singh, who was on patrol at the time, reported that two bikers sped past him around midnight, with one audaciously executing high-speed stunts. Despite an immediate chase, the motorcyclist managed to evade capture by fleeing towards Janakpuri, according to police sources.

Persistence paid off as law enforcement officials utilized CCTV footage and traced the social media account where the stunt video had been uploaded. This diligent effort led to the identification and subsequent arrest of the three individuals involved in the incident.

