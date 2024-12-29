Village Turmoil: Clashes Over Cow Shelter Neglect

In a tense standoff over the neglect of a village cow shelter, more than 100 individuals, including the village head, are facing legal action after alleged attacks on Hindu activists. These activists were protesting the shelter's poor condition, according to police reports on Sunday.

A counter case has been registered against 36 protesting activists, including a Bajrang Dal leader, for allegedly assaulting villagers. This includes an alleged attack on Badhai Kala village head, Dharmendra, reports indicate.

Station House Officer Jasvir Singh confirmed that legal proceedings involve BNS sections on rioting and unlawful assembly, as well as the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and SC-ST Acts. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)