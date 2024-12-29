Left Menu

Village Turmoil: Clashes Over Cow Shelter Neglect

Over 100 people, including a village head, have been booked for allegedly attacking Hindu activists protesting a neglected cow shelter. A counter-case is filed against 36 activists for assaulting villagers. Legal action invoked BNS and other provisions, as further investigation proceeds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 29-12-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 22:19 IST
In a tense standoff over the neglect of a village cow shelter, more than 100 individuals, including the village head, are facing legal action after alleged attacks on Hindu activists. These activists were protesting the shelter's poor condition, according to police reports on Sunday.

A counter case has been registered against 36 protesting activists, including a Bajrang Dal leader, for allegedly assaulting villagers. This includes an alleged attack on Badhai Kala village head, Dharmendra, reports indicate.

Station House Officer Jasvir Singh confirmed that legal proceedings involve BNS sections on rioting and unlawful assembly, as well as the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and SC-ST Acts. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

