Unearthing the Grim Truth: Cartel Clashes in Chiapas

In the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, authorities have unearthed 11 clandestine graves holding the bodies of 15 men. This grim discovery is linked to a fierce rivalry between the Sinaloa and Jalisco Nueva Generación drug cartels, authorities announced on Sunday.

Chiapas Governor Eduardo Ramírez Aguilar revealed via social media that the graves were discovered during a raid in La Concordia, a city near the Mexican-Guatemalan border. The operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects and the confiscation of weapons and drugs, Aguilar stated.

The state prosecutor's office detailed that the raid targeted two separate properties. The first site revealed three bodies in three graves, while the second contained eight graves with 12 bodies. The use of advanced technology, including drones and geo-radars, was employed during the search, alongside traditional forensic methods.

