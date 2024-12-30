Daring Rescue: Peru's Navy Saves Stranded Fishermen Amid Giant Waves
Peru's Navy successfully rescued around 30 fishermen who were stranded at sea for two days due to giant waves along the northern coast. The fishermen struggled to return to Acapulco beach in Tumbes. Mayor Jaime Yacila expedited the operation to prevent loss of boats, while Defence Minister Walter Astudillo monitored from above.
Peru's Navy demonstrated remarkable valor by rescuing approximately 30 fishermen stranded at sea for two harrowing days. The crisis was exacerbated by giant waves assaulting the northern coast.
In Tumbes region's Acapulco beach, many fishermen faced adversity while attempting to bring their boats ashore. This prompted Contralmirante Villar's mayor, Jaime Yacila, to expedite the rescue to prevent the loss of valuable vessels.
Amid the turmoil, Defence Minister Walter Astudillo diligently monitored the rescue operations from a helicopter, emphasizing governmental oversight in the crisis.
