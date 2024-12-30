Daring Rescue: Peru's Navy Saves Stranded Fishermen Amid Giant Waves

Peru's Navy demonstrated remarkable valor by rescuing approximately 30 fishermen stranded at sea for two harrowing days. The crisis was exacerbated by giant waves assaulting the northern coast.

In Tumbes region's Acapulco beach, many fishermen faced adversity while attempting to bring their boats ashore. This prompted Contralmirante Villar's mayor, Jaime Yacila, to expedite the rescue to prevent the loss of valuable vessels.

Amid the turmoil, Defence Minister Walter Astudillo diligently monitored the rescue operations from a helicopter, emphasizing governmental oversight in the crisis.

